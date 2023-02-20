On the Go with Ayo at OMSI’s Impossible Science show

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the kind of illusion you have to see to believe. Impossible Science combines magic with science for one incredible show that’s taking place in OMSI next weekend. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over there to take a look at some behind-the-scenes.

The host of the touring show, Jason Latimer, is a world-champion magician and a man of science. He wants to get kids curious and excited to learn about science.

Tickets can be found on OMSI’s website.

