On the Go with Ayo at OMSI’s Impossible Science show

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the kind of illusion you have to see to believe. Impossible Science combines magic with science for one incredible show that’s taking place in OMSI next weekend. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over there to take a look at some behind-the-scenes.

The host of the touring show, Jason Latimer, is a world-champion magician and a man of science. He wants to get kids curious and excited to learn about science.

Tickets can be found on OMSI’s website.

