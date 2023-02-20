On the Go with Joe at Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to in-person this year on the beautiful Oregon coast!
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:03 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to in-person this year on the beautiful Oregon coast!

Wine and seafood enthusiasts have flocked to Newport for 46 years to enjoy delicious seafood and premier wineries. This year’s event will feature more than 140 food and drink vendors.

The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to in-person this year on the beautiful Oregon coast!

The annual festival will run from Thursday, Feb. 23, to Sunday, Feb. 26.

For more information about the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car caught fire after a crash on N. Marine Dr. in Portland on Saturday night.
Cars burst into flames, 3 injured after crash in N Portland
Dozens of tow truck drivers hold slow down, move over event in Portland
Dozens of tow truck drivers hold slow down, move over event in Portland
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78
The eight-ounce bags of Favorite Day-branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with...
Valentine’s Day chocolate sold at Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergen
Mardi Gras returns to Portland
Mardi Gras celebration brings out hundreds in Portland

Latest News

Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone
Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras celebrations return to Portland
Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras celebrations return for another year in Portland
Let the good times roll: Mardi Gras celebrations return for another year in Portland