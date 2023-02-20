On the Go with Joe at Newport Seafood & Wine Festival

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV) - The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to in-person this year on the beautiful Oregon coast!

Wine and seafood enthusiasts have flocked to Newport for 46 years to enjoy delicious seafood and premier wineries. This year’s event will feature more than 140 food and drink vendors.

The Newport Seafood & Wine Festival returns to in-person this year on the beautiful Oregon coast!

The annual festival will run from Thursday, Feb. 23, to Sunday, Feb. 26.

For more information about the Newport Seafood & Wine Festival and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.