Light Showers Today, Heavier Showers Tuesday

Significant Mountain Snow Expected, Lowland Snow at Times Wednesday
2/20/2023
2/20/2023
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:31 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. High pressure has kept our region mainly dry over the past couple of days, but that’s going to be changing this week. The high pressure system will gradually back off to the west, opening the door to a cooler and wetter pattern coming in from the northwest. Today won’t be a particularly wet day, but expect to see more areas of drizzle and light showers. Temperatures should max out in the upper 40s and low 50s with a breezy southwest wind.

Between tonight and Tuesday, showers will pick up in frequency and intensity. This transition will be linked to a cold front sliding in from the northwest. Our air could turn just unstable enough to support a few isolated thunderstorms. I’d expect to see more hail showers and downpours than anything else. Temperatures should only max out in the mid 40s tomorrow. This pattern will produce quite a bit of snow in the Coast Range and the Cascades, where a Winter Storm Warning is posted. The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from tonight through most of Wednesday morning in the Cascades. The Coast Range will be under this warning from early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning. Those two time frames are when the heaviest snow will impact each mountain range. Heavy snow coupled with gusty winds will lead to white-out conditions at times. We’ll pick up about 6-12 inches of snow in the Coast Range above 1,000 feet. The Cascades are going to get clobbered by snow, with 1-2+ feet coming between tonight and Wednesday. Due to the extreme winter weather, we are declaring a First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for both mountain ranges.

The snow level will dip below 1,000 feet between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Scattered showers will be around, leading to a dusting to an inch of snow in the lowest elevations. Due to the scattered nature of the showers, snow totals will not be uniform across our western valleys. Some areas may wake up Wednesday morning without any road issues, while others could deal with minor snow accumulation and some slick spots. Showers will continue during the day, with temperatures rising into the upper 30s and low 40s. Anything that accumulates during the morning (near sea level) should melt away. Having said that, showers may very well continue into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will eventually dip below freezing, so additional snow accumulations could occur in the lowest elevations. Areas hit by heavier and more frequent showers could wind up seeing 1-3 inches of snow. For the spots that don’t see as many showers, the result may be very minor snow accumulations (or not much at all).

Considering the uncertainty in the forecast (which valley spots could get hit the hardest), we are still calling Wednesday a *possible* First Alert Weather Day for the lowlands west of the Cascades. Our plan is to make a determination later this morning once we glance at a few more computer models. Bottom line: be prepared for periods of snow showers (or mixed showers) between Tuesday night and Wednesday night.

Conditions will dry out Thursday, but it’s going to be quite cold! Lows will drop into the 20s, with daytime highs in the 30s. A breezy east wind will make it feel even cooler than that. Chilly, dry weather will carry into the weekend, with another round of showers arriving Sunday.

Have a great week!

