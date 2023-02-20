Mt. Hood ski resorts say great conditions for a busy holiday weekend

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a jam-packed holiday weekend up on the mountain.

Windy conditions delayed some lift operations, but ski resorts said overall conditions were one of the best going into a major holiday.

Whether you’re a skier, a snowboarder, or open to whatever the holiday weekend has in store, everyone said they’re just looking for a good time.

“We’re skiing. Yea, my daughter is in a little ski class and just having a lot of fun teaching her to ski,” Emily Yeomams, a visitor, said.

“The adrenaline rush, I’m a skateboarder too, so it’s fun just in the winter getting out here and snowboard a little bit. Try something different,” John Gray, a visitor, said.

“Just having a good time, just sled a little bit, maybe tubing, we’ll see what we’re going to do,” a visitor said.

Many people had the same idea to enjoy a beautiful day up on the mountain on Sunday.

“We will just have some fun in the snow,” Kavita Kothari, a visitor, said.

“Me and my girlfriend just love coming out here, I’m a snowboarder, she’s a skier. It’s a lot of fun,” John Gray, a visitor, said.

Ski resorts said conditions going into this holiday weekend are “ideal” and visitors say they agree.

“This is kind of how I like it. You get the fresh powder,” Gray said.

However, visitors said they did have to work their plans for the day around the crowds. Some said they got lucky.

“Today we just kind of decided to come up here. Didn’t really plan and luckily we did get some parking,” Gray said.

Others said they had to adjust.

“Tried to do skiing, but it’s very busy so we just ate and now we are trying to go for tubing,” Mukesh Kothari, a visitor, said.

“It got really crowded. We took the shuttle,” Yeomams said. “It’s fun, it’s a little crowded, but it’s fun seeing everyone getting out enjoying the mountain and the snow.”

One beginner skier gave her nod of approval of this busy, but very fun holiday weekend on the mountain.

“Is it fun?”

Ski resorts said wind may continue to be a factor throughout the holiday weekend, so check their website for the latest on conditions and operations.

