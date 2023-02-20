Reward offered for information on 2021 Portland homicide

Reward offered for information on 2021 Portland homicide(Family)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects in a murder from February 20, 2021.

That night at 9:36 p.m. 25-year-old Tyler Turpin was shot and killed in the area of Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street in Portland.

Tyler left behind a young daughter. Police ask anyone with information about the situation to come forward.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

