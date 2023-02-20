Sticking snow expected down to around 1,500’

Tomorrow through midday Wednesday we’ll see cold showers streaming in off the Pacific ocean. Expect sticking snow down to around 1,500′ tomorrow, then sticking at times below 1,000′ tomorrow night and Wednesday. By Wednesday evening, a cold east wind arrives out of the Gorge and that finally drops us below freezing.

Snow level tomorrow and tomorrow night will remain above 1,000′. Just lots of showers, maybe a rumble of thunder or hail. Snow at times in Coast Range passes, but not too much (3-5″). Wednesday, through the daytime, I do not expect a frozen/snowy city. Could be some dustings around in the morning (or not), best chance would be on hills. Daytime temperatures reach 40 with mixed or snow showers. Your life should proceed normally during the daylight hours Wednesday.

There’s a decent chance some area between Longview/Astoria (north end) and Eugene/Florence (south end) gets a surge of snow showers Wednesday around sunset and beyond. At that point it would be cold enough to stick anywhere. If your neighborhood is going to get more than 1/2″ of snow this week, this is the most likely time. Gut feeling is that we’ll see a huge variety of snow totals west of the Cascades. I’m thinking somewhere between a Dusting to 4″. Really! A big contrast in totals as we saw last week. We hopefully can narrow that down a bit tomorrow.

Wednesday night through Friday a cold east wind blows out of the Columbia River Gorge and into the western valleys. Highs only in the 30s those days plus wind = chilly! But we should be dry Thursday and Friday with abundant sunshine. That “strong-ish” late February sunshine will help a bit. Nighttime temps drop into the 15-25 degree range again as we saw in late January. I’m not worried about normal house pipes bursting from the cold since days will be well above freezing. For this reason, we’re calling Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day for all locations west of the Cascades. This means weather could disrupt your plans that day. Again, most likely late in the day if it’s going to happen. Plus maybe a few morning school delays in the hills Wednesday.

A more typical cool and rainy weather pattern resumes late in the weekend and into the first few days of March. Lots of mountain snow ahead!

