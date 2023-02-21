2 hospitalized after crash on Hwy 212 in Damascus

Highway 212 crash involving two cars
Highway 212 crash involving two cars(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:01 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 212 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Highway 212 at Southeast Bartell Road. Clackamas Fire said the two drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Highway 212 will be closed while emergency crews are on scene.

No other details, including what caused the crash, have been released at this time.

