2 hospitalized after crash on Hwy 212 in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 212 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. on Highway 212 at Southeast Bartell Road. Clackamas Fire said the two drivers were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Clackamas Fire crews are on the scene of a two car accident on Highway 212 and Bartell Rd. in Damascus. The highway has been shut down. The drivers will be transported to nearby hospitals for care. Please drive carefully as the roads are slippery! #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/J39DSyuykx — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) February 21, 2023

Highway 212 will be closed while emergency crews are on scene.

No other details, including what caused the crash, have been released at this time.

