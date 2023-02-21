Advancements in forensic science changing ways investigators solve cold cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Advancements in forensic science are changing the way investigators are solving crimes and identifying missing people.

A technique called forensic genetic genealogy has been used to break open high-profile cases, like the case of the Golden State Killer. As a result, the technique has become more common in local cases.

Detective Brendan McGuire became interested in genealogy while he was assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Cold Case Unit. Since the arrest of the Golden State Killer, he’s worked on roughly half a dozen cases using forensic genetic genealogy as a tool to identify suspects in crimes.

“It’s opening up doors that were closed,” said McGuire. “That’s huge.”

The technique allows investigators like McGuire to take DNA evidence from crime scenes and find potential matches with the help of genealogy companies like GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA, who run the sample through their databases of more than three million genetic samples, all of which are from people who opted in to allow their DNA to be searchable by law enforcement.

“Let’s say we have 10 matches of varying degrees, right? We build out a whole bunch of family trees and we look for that one person or group of people who would fit all those,” said McGuire.

This past year, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office announced it had closed 30 cases involving unidentified human remains using forensic genetic genealogy.

“We’re really just giving the dignity back to this person who’s been in our stewardship sometimes for decades. So it’s been really rewarding to be a part of that process,” said State Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Nici Vance.

For families, the new investigative technique can provide closure after decades of wondering what happened to their loved ones.

In Spring 2022, a detective in California contacted Linda Weirup’s brother, saying a potential DNA match not only identified the remains of her missing aunt, Patricia Skiple, but also connecting her death to the notorious Happy Face Killer, Keith Jesperson.

“You could have knocked us all right off the couch,” said Weirup.

For Weirup and her family, finding answers to her aunt’s disappearance after almost 30 years was a relief.

“It’s still kind of unbelievable. You know? It was upsetting for my mother, of course. And the rest of us, but at least we know. It’s better than not knowing,” said Weirup.

One downside to using forensic genetic genealogy is it’s expensive. The state medical examiner’s office had been using money from a federal grant to do the work, but that grant has since run out.

