Foot found in NW Washington belongs to missing woman

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (KPTV) - A shoe containing a human foot was discovered near the mouth of the Elwha River in Port Angeles in December 2021. Since then, detectives had hoped DNA testing would help confirm the identity of the remains. That day has finally come.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that the foot belonged to Jerilyn L. Smith, a 68-year-old Sequim woman who went missing on January 7, 2018.

SEE ALSO: At least 3 killed in avalanche in western Washington

To help identify the source, the agency collaborated with Othram Labs in Texas, which provided a list of surviving family members.

SEE ALSO: Inmate sought after walking away from work crew in Salem

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives contacted a family member, who provided a DNA sample for comparison. The lab determined that the foot belonged to Smith.

According to the original missing person report, Jerilyn and her husband went to bed on Jan. 6, 2018 in their Sequim, Washington home.

He moved to the couch during the night and went to church the next morning without seeing Jerilyn. When he returned home Jerilyn was gone.

Her husband found Jerilyn’s car parked near the Elwha River Bridge west of Port Angeles. Search and Rescue dogs tracked Jerilyn’s scent to the middle of the bridge directly over the river. Divers searched the river and the banks down to the beaches along the Straits of Juan De Fuca.

Jerilyn was never found.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.