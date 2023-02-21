Gresham pedestrian killed after crash involving U-Haul truck

Gresham pedestrian killed after crash involving U-Haul truck.
Gresham pedestrian killed after crash involving U-Haul truck.
By Riley Blake
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says one person has died after being struck by a U-Haul truck on E Burnside Street Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 16800 block of Burnside. According to investigators, after the crash, the U-Haul came to a stop on the MAX tracks.

Police say the victim is an adult female who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries which she succumbed to shortly before 5 p.m. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Trains were stopped in both directions and 172nd Avenue to 162nd Avenue westbound traffic was closed until 5:30 p.m.

The driver of the U-Haul remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash. Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at (503) 618-2719.

