GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The Gresham Police Department says one person has died after being struck by a U-Haul truck on E Burnside Street Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 2:50 p.m. to the 16800 block of Burnside. According to investigators, after the crash, the U-Haul came to a stop on the MAX tracks.

Gresham pedestrian killed after crash involving U-Haul truck. (KPTV)

SEE ALSO: Fire damages historic Portland diner, firefighters cut through roof to reach flames

Police say the victim is an adult female who was taken to the hospital with critical injuries which she succumbed to shortly before 5 p.m. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Trains were stopped in both directions and 172nd Avenue to 162nd Avenue westbound traffic was closed until 5:30 p.m.

Gresham pedestrian killed after crash involving U-Haul truck. (KPTV)

The driver of the U-Haul remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The East Metro Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating the crash. Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police Tip-Line at (503) 618-2719.

Gresham pedestrian killed after crash involving U-Haul truck. (KPTV)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.