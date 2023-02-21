Inmate sought after walking away from work crew in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help after an inmate walked away from a work crew in Salem on Tuesday morning.

Nathan Joyce, 37, walked away from a work crew at Cascade Gateway Park and was last seen walking north at about 11:09 a.m.

DOC said Joyce entered custody on May 3, 2022, for third-degree robbery in Lane County and assault of a public safety officer in Jackson County. His earliest release date was March 2, 2024.

Joyce is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, a grey face covering and an orange vest.

DOC is asking people not to approach Joyce.

DOC is asking anyone with information about Joyce’s whereabouts should contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.

