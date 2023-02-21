Inmate sought after walking away from work crew in Salem

Nathan Joyce
Nathan Joyce(Oregon Department of Corrections)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help after an inmate walked away from a work crew in Salem on Tuesday morning.

Nathan Joyce, 37, walked away from a work crew at Cascade Gateway Park and was last seen walking north at about 11:09 a.m.

DOC said Joyce entered custody on May 3, 2022, for third-degree robbery in Lane County and assault of a public safety officer in Jackson County. His earliest release date was March 2, 2024.

SEE ALSO: Sheriff’s Office responds to swatting incidents at Douglas County schools

Joyce is described as a white man, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt, a grey face covering and an orange vest.

DOC is asking people not to approach Joyce.

DOC is asking anyone with information about Joyce’s whereabouts should contact Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 503-569-0734.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Fire damages historic diner, firefighters to cut through roof to reach flames
Fire damages historic Portland diner, firefighters cut through roof to reach flames
Wx Blog
Well-advertised cold snap arrives Wednesday night; snow chance continues for lowest elevations too
National Guardsman dead after being struck on Hwy 30
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland

Latest News

Colchuck Peak
At least 3 killed in avalanche in western Washington
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Cascades, Coast Range
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Cascades, Coast Range
MCHHS clinic in Salem
Health authorities urge testing as syphilis rates rise across the country
kptv file image
Police: 2 boys arrested after stealing alcohol, attacking Plaid Pantry employees in Gresham