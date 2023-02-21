At least 3 killed in avalanche in western Washington

Colchuck Peak
Colchuck Peak(Washington Trails Association)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:48 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH Wash. (KPTV) - On Sunday, an avalanche near Leavenworth, Washington, presumably killed at least three people.

The avalanche happened on Colchuck Peak, southwest of Leavenworth, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC).

The group of backcountry travelers consisted of six people. Three of them are thought to be buried in the snow and authorities believe none of those three survived.

Search and rescue crews evacuated one injured person.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and NWAC were collaborating on rescue efforts.

According to NWAC, the avalanche danger in the Washington Cascades and the northern Oregon Cascades was high or significant as of Tuesday.

Avalanche danger listed as high or moderate on Feb. 18, 2023.
Avalanche danger listed as high or moderate on Feb. 18, 2023.(Northwest Avalanche Center)

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday for the Cascades above 2,000 feet.

First Alert FOX 12 snow forecast
First Alert FOX 12 snow forecast(KPTV)

FOX 12 First Alert forecasters say the Cascades will get pounded by snow through mid-Wednesday morning. Elevations between 1,000-3,000 feet should pick up 6-12+ inches of snow. Elevations above 3,000 feet will receive closer to 1-2+ feet of snow.

Winter storm warning
Winter storm warning(KPTV)

