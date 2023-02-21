Lower wages linked to higher mortality risk, study says

A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in...
A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in U.S.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Middle-aged workers who tend to earn low wages have a higher mortality risk, according to a new study.

Researchers tracked employment and health metrics for about 4,000 workers in the U.S. over a 12-year period.

The participants were all at least 50 years old when the study began and in their 60s by the end of the study.

Workers with a sustained history of low wages were 38% more likely to die over the course of 12 years than those who never experienced low-wage earning.

Low wages are considered annual income below the poverty line for a family of four.

The mortality risk was more than twice as high for workers with unstable employment and sustained low wages.

The study was published in the medical journal JAMA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Fire damages historic diner, firefighters to cut through roof to reach flames
Fire damages historic Portland diner, firefighters cut through roof to reach flames
Wx Blog
Well-advertised cold snap arrives Wednesday night; snow chance continues for lowest elevations too
National Guardsman dead after being struck on Hwy 30
A car caught fire after a crash on N. Marine Dr. in Portland on Saturday night.
Driver dies at hospital after fiery crash in N. Portland; 2 remain hospitalized

Latest News

The Minneapolis skyline is viewed Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A massive winter storm that will push...
Upper Midwest braces for blizzard, nearly 2 feet of snow
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact