Man arrested after crashing while driving under the influence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Monday night after crashing his car into a building while allegedly driving under the influence, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the crash on the 1400 block of Southeast 122nd Avenue in Portland at about 9:30 p.m. They arrived to find a car crashed into the building and the driver, 21-year-old Michael Allen Niemi, inside.

Witnesses told police that Niemi was trying to leave but they stopped him. Niemi was arrested and later charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was injured in the crash and the building suffered no structural damage.

