National Guardsman dead after being struck on Hwy 30

COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon State Police say a National Guardsman has died after a Sunday crash on Hwy 30.

State troopers responded near milepost 60 around 6:23 p.m. According to investigators, a military convoy heading westbound on Hwy 30 stopped on the westbound shoulder for car troubles. An associated Hummer stopped in the eastbound passing lane.

SEE ALSO: Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life

Police say two National Guardsmen, including 29-year-old Gonzalo Martinez III, of Cleveland TX, exited the Hummer. Martinez was then struck by a 1997 Chevrolet pickup, heading eastbound. The Chevrolet then crashed into the parked Hummer.

Both Martinez and the driver of the Chevrolet were taken to St. Johns Hospital in Longview where Martinez was pronounced dead. The driver remains in stable condition, according to police.

OSP was assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Clatskanie Fire and ODOT.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.