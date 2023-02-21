New proposal would make EV chargers more common in Portland, PBOT says.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation says leaders will present a proposal to city council next week which could make electric vehicle charging more accessible and attainable for Portlanders.

PBOT is referring to the proposal as the “Electric Vehicle Charging in the Right-of-Way” project. If approved, the policy would allow companies to begin installing EV chargers in areas expecting commercial and apartment growth.

The chargers, which PBOT says would be Level-2 medium-speed, would be installed on free-standing pedestals or mounted on poles.

According to PBOT, the still-unapproved chargers would be placed in various areas throughout the city with the exception of Central City.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri

“Centers include large areas, like Gateway Regional Center, and Town Centers like Hollywood, Lents and St. Johns and Neighborhood Centers like Roseway, Montavilla and Woodstock and more,” PBOT said Tuesday.

A full map of planned areas can be found here.

If approved, PBOT will begin negotiations with EV charging companies and utilities while finalizing the permit process.

The first reading of the proposal will take place at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The full proposal can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.