Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire damages historic diner, firefighters to cut through roof to reach flames
Fire damages historic Portland diner, firefighters cut through roof to reach flames
Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
A car caught fire after a crash on N. Marine Dr. in Portland on Saturday night.
Driver dies at hospital after fiery crash in N. Portland; 2 remain hospitalized
Dozens of tow truck drivers hold slow down, move over event in Portland
Dozens of tow truck drivers hold slow down, move over event in Portland
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Vancouver police begin using body cameras
National Guardsman dead after being struck on Hwy 30
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
Family of man killed by Tigard Police continues push for reform