‘OMSI District’ moves closer to reality with approval from Portland Design Commission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some big changes are in store for the neighborhood surrounding the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

The Portland Design Commission has approved an extensive project that’ll cover 10 city blocks. The OMSI District Master Plan calls for 3-million square feet of mixed-use buildings to be constructed in the area.

The plan calls for a waterfront park in a community that’s focused on arts, culture and science learning. More than 1,000 housing units will be built and 20% of those homes will be for low-income families.

The OMSI District will be a hub of innovation – showcasing and advancing climate solutions.

OMSI President Erin Graham says there are plans for a microgrid in the district. She says, “it would involve creating a power grid specific to this area and would have things like solar panels that would generate power and the grid could share energy back and forth with the broader city grid.”

The OMSI District would showcase ways neighborhoods can become more climate friendly.

Completion of the project is still years away. Public comment on the development is still being accepted. Once complete the OMSI District will generate income for OMSI as well.

