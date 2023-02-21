Oregon State Fire Marshal announces $2.7 million for wildfire risk reduction

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced, Tuesday, a $2.7 million investment in wildfire risk reduction projects across the state.

The project will be taking place in 25 areas across several counties and will include promoting wildfire-specific community risk reduction efforts, community education, defensible space projects, home assessments, media campaigns, signage, fuel mitigation programs, and grant funds.

One project in Morrow County will help educate landowners on best practices to protect their land and home from oncoming wildfires.

“We are happy to have the money to implement our planned work,” Heppner Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Rhea said. “Projects all over the state are worthy of this funding, and we appreciate the investment and the attention from the OSFM in rural communities.”

The OSFM funding will focus on actionable projects and helping underserved communities and communities at risk of fire.

More information about their efforts can be found on OSFM website.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.