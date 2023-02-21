Oregon State Fire Marshal announces $2.7 million for wildfire risk reduction

In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, trees burn at the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Firefighters reported progress against the nation's largest wildfire, the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, containing 46% of the blaze that had consumed nearly 640 square miles (1,657 square kilometers). More than 2,200 firefighters battled the blaze, focusing Sunday on constructing containment lines at the north and eastern edges in dense timber. Crews could get a break from rain and higher humidity predicted for this week, said Marcus Kauffman, spokesman for the Oregon Department of Forestry. (Bootleg Fire Incident Command via AP)(AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:12 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon State Fire Marshal announced, Tuesday, a $2.7 million investment in wildfire risk reduction projects across the state.

The project will be taking place in 25 areas across several counties and will include promoting wildfire-specific community risk reduction efforts, community education, defensible space projects, home assessments, media campaigns, signage, fuel mitigation programs, and grant funds.

One project in Morrow County will help educate landowners on best practices to protect their land and home from oncoming wildfires.

“We are happy to have the money to implement our planned work,” Heppner Fire and Rescue Chief Steve Rhea said. “Projects all over the state are worthy of this funding, and we appreciate the investment and the attention from the OSFM in rural communities.”

The OSFM funding will focus on actionable projects and helping underserved communities and communities at risk of fire.

More information about their efforts can be found on OSFM website.

