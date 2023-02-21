People in the Coast Range preparing for winter storm and snow ahead.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A winter storm warning is in effect Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning for the Coast Range. Some of the higher peaks could see a good dose of snow.

People in town tell FOX 12 they are excited for some snow even this close to the month of March.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had snow. Like a big amount of snow, so I’m really excited to have that,”

Elaine Medley, who lives in the Coast Range, said.

And many said they’re ready with the necessities to make it through a storm if they need to hunker down.

“We got a pretty good stock up on food and water and everything,” Kody Graham, who lives in the Coast Range, said. “The good sweaters and the good shoes.”

Graham works at a mini-mart in town and said he’s seen many people come by to stock up on gas as well.

“We get rushes of people coming in and filling their gas cans and stuff like that,” Graham said.

And said at higher elevations, preparing for winter driving conditions is important.

“The roads out here to get icy and since there are hills, chains and studded tires are a must,” Graham said.

One family also filling up on gas said getting their property ready for a winter storm takes a lot of work, so they’re spending the day making last-minute preparations.

“We’ve been getting the farm ready to get all the animals all secured in inside buildings. We just got went and got some alfalfa from Washington,” Medley said. “We’re just trying to get hunkered down and get our pipes all secure. Hopefully, there’s no wind. They’re talking about wind, so we’re a little nervous about it.”

A lot of work, but her son said he does hope he gets enough snow to enjoy it.

“I love being out in it. It’s super fun and exciting. Like she said, we take the snowmobiles out, and always have fun out there,” Damon, who lives in the Coast Range, said.

Be sure to tune in on-air and online for the latest on any school delays or closures.

