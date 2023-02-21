Police: 2 boys arrested after stealing alcohol, attacking Plaid Pantry employees in Gresham

(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two boys were arrested after they attacked employees at a Plaid Pantry during a robbery early Tuesday morning, according to the Gresham Police Department.

At about 4 a.m., Gresham police officers responded to a robbery call at the Plaid Pantry at 1000 Northeast Kane Drive. Police said the two boys stole alcohol and two employees tried to stop them.

The boys are accused of attacking the employees. One employee was hit with an object and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

Officers found the two boys not far away from the convenience store with the alcohol. Police said they were both charged and released to their parents. Police did not say how old the boys are.

