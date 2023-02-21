Sheriff’s Office responds to swatting incidents at Douglas County schools

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving multiple false reports of active shooter incidents in schools in the area.

DCSO said it is responding to each report and taking each one seriously. It urges parents to not panic or pick up their kids from school because it can cause chaos and make it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs.

“We believe these to be swatting incidents to instigate police response and generate panic among responders and community members,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “There have been similar incidents occurring nationwide for at least the past 24 hours. Law Enforcement will respond to and assess each incident appropriately.”

DCSO recommends calling the non-emergency line instead of 911 to check on the status of these incidents or ask about picking students up.

“The 9-1-1 center is being overrun with these calls making managing an already stressful incident even more so,” said O’Dell. “This also prevents delays in answering other life or death emergency calls and dispatching the appropriate resources.”

He asks the community to look at credible news sources for updates and to avoid misinformation.

