Snow for some of us tomorrow then a cold Thursday

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday to Thursday A,M.
First Alert Weather Day Wednesday to Thursday A,M.(KPTV)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:47 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The forecast weather pattern is simple: tonight through Thursday morning we’ll all see off/on showers.  That part of the forecast is easy.  There is no “storm” on the way, but the showers turn colder tonight through tomorrow night.

The snow forecast is EXTREMELY challenging due to the scattered showers.  Tomorrow morning it’ll be briefly cold enough at sunrise that snow could stick anywhere, but will a shower pass over your neighborhood? Possibly. Most likely we’ll just see scattered slushy dustings around with up to an inch in spots.  But many of us get nothing for tomorrow morning’s commute.

During the daytime tomorrow we’ll see snow showers mix with sunbreaks and temperatures around 40 by afternoon.  But a chilly east wind will start blowing out of the Columbia River Gorge, reminding us that winter is still here.

As more of the cold air arrives tomorrow after sunset, temperatures drop below freezing.  At that point snow can once again stick anywhere.  There will still be showers left over to give us a good coating of snow in spots so it’s possible the evening commute could turn snowy for some.

By Thursday morning all showers have ended, and whatever falls tomorrow evening/night will be frozen on the ground.  Again, some areas have little/no snow on the ground Thursday morning, but other spots in the lowest elevations or coast could see 3″!

Thursday through Saturday will be dry.  Expect a gusty/cold east wind Thursday, then it calms by Saturday as temperatures warm a bit.  We go into a wetter pattern Sunday and beyond.  There’s a chance that precipitation begins as snow, but would quickly turn to rain with a southerly breeze.  We’ll be watching that closely.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Fire damages historic diner, firefighters to cut through roof to reach flames
Fire damages historic Portland diner, firefighters cut through roof to reach flames
Wx Blog
Well-advertised cold snap arrives Wednesday night; snow chance continues for lowest elevations too
National Guardsman dead after being struck on Hwy 30
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland

Latest News

A firefighter monitors a backfire, flames lit by fire crews to burn off vegetation, while...
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires
This Dec. 7, 2016 photo, shows the entrance to the Malheur National Forest near John Day, Ore....
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
Updated Nakia Creek Fire map (10/20)
All evacuation zones removed for Nakia Creek Fire
Updated evacuation map for Nakia Creek Fire (10/19)
Minimal growth reported for Nakia Creek Fire, evacuation levels reduced