Snow for some of us tomorrow then a cold Thursday

The forecast weather pattern is simple: tonight through Thursday morning we’ll all see off/on showers. That part of the forecast is easy. There is no “storm” on the way, but the showers turn colder tonight through tomorrow night.

The snow forecast is EXTREMELY challenging due to the scattered showers. Tomorrow morning it’ll be briefly cold enough at sunrise that snow could stick anywhere, but will a shower pass over your neighborhood? Possibly. Most likely we’ll just see scattered slushy dustings around with up to an inch in spots. But many of us get nothing for tomorrow morning’s commute.

During the daytime tomorrow we’ll see snow showers mix with sunbreaks and temperatures around 40 by afternoon. But a chilly east wind will start blowing out of the Columbia River Gorge, reminding us that winter is still here.

As more of the cold air arrives tomorrow after sunset, temperatures drop below freezing. At that point snow can once again stick anywhere. There will still be showers left over to give us a good coating of snow in spots so it’s possible the evening commute could turn snowy for some .

By Thursday morning all showers have ended, and whatever falls tomorrow evening/night will be frozen on the ground. Again, some areas have little/no snow on the ground Thursday morning, but other spots in the lowest elevations or coast could see 3″!

Thursday through Saturday will be dry. Expect a gusty/cold east wind Thursday, then it calms by Saturday as temperatures warm a bit. We go into a wetter pattern Sunday and beyond. There’s a chance that precipitation begins as snow, but would quickly turn to rain with a southerly breeze. We’ll be watching that closely.

