Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri

VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) - Breadson John, the 8-year-old boy who has been missing since June 2022 was found in Jasper County, Missouri, according to the FBI.

On June 17, Vancouver Police detectives conducted a welfare check after members of the community voiced concerns for the child. They found him missing and issued a missing person poster on January 23. In August, police determined that John was taken to Missouri.

The FBI in Kansas City found John and released him into the custody of Social Services. Washington Child Protective Services is traveling to Missouri to bring him back to Washington state.

“Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it.”

