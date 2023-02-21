Washington County commissioners select AMR as new emergency medical provider

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - American Medical Response has been selected to serve as the new 911 emergency medical transport provider for Washington County after a vote by the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

The county says the recommendation came from a 10-member expert panel that included representatives from local fire departments, hospitals, 9-1-1 dispatch, county emergency medical staff and a public advocate.

AMR scored 345 out of total 400 points, which the county says was 45 points higher than the next closest competitor. The panel noted that AMR supports a strong work-life balance for employees and a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

“American Medical Response submitted an excellent proposal, showing its knowledge and experience in disaster preparedness and response. AMR has the technical capabilities to have ambulances dispatched in a timely manner and, most importantly, to provide high-quality emergency medical care to the community,” said Patrick Wineman, one of the panel members and chief of operations for Forest Grove Fire and Rescue.

The new agreement will replace the current agreement that first went into effect in 1997.

Some of the changes in the new agreement will include:

Improved dispatch system: This will allow 9-1-1 operators to see where ambulances are located and to dispatch the closest ambulance to the scene.

New quality metrics: The current agreement only requires the vendor to measure response time. The new agreement will also require the vendor to measure and share clinical outcomes.

New data-sharing system: This will require the vendor to implement a new computerized data-sharing system so fire departments, 9-1-1 operators, the ambulance vendor and county EMS staff can monitor quality and see emerging call patterns.

The current EMS provider in Washington County is Metro West Ambulance. AMR will take over this summer.

