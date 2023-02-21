WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered man with dementia last seen near Tigard.

According to WCSO, 89-year-old Edward Loo left his home near the 8200 block of SW Glencreek Court on Monday around 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say loo left in his 2018 4-door Honda Civic, with Oregon license plate 545KWD, and was going to the Pet Smart near Washington Square, however, he never arrived at Pet Smart.

Washington County deputies looking for missing man with dementia. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

WCSO says Loo was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy-blue t-shirt. Loo is 5′ 5″, 160 lbs., has white hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. Officials say he may be disoriented when found because of his dementia.

You’re asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-629-0111 or your local law enforcement agency if you know where Loo is or have any information.

