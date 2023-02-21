Winter Storm Impacting Cascades & Coast Range

Good morning! Some light showers passed over the coast and our western valleys last night, and snow started intensifying in the Cascades. Showers will gradually ramp up in the lowlands this morning, both in frequency and intensity. It will also turn very snowy in both the Coast Range and the Cascades. As of 3:00 A.M., our snow level is around 3,000 ft. in the Cascades and closer to 2,000 feet in the Coast Range. As cold air flows inland, we’ll watch the snow level tumble to about 1,500 feet. It’ll be difficult to travel over the mountains, especially the Cascades with blowing snow and white-out conditions. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for both mountain ranges. The Coast Range should see the worst of it between this morning and early Wednesday morning, and the Cascades will get pounded by snow through mid-Wednesday morning. Elevations between 1,000-3,000 feet should pick up 6-12+ inches of snow. Elevations above 3,000 feet will receive closer to 1-2+ feet of snow.

Switching focus to the lowlands, expect mainly rain showers today. Downpours and small hail will be possible, along with isolated thunderstorms. Don’t be surprised if you see some mixed precipitation in our local hills. Later this evening, the snow level will dip from about 1,500 feet to about 500 feet, bringing more mixing and wet snow to the lowlands. Dustings here and there will be possible, but roads should be in good shape Wednesday A.M. near sea level. Our snow level won’t rise a ton on Wednesday, perhaps to about 1,000 feet. Expect on and off snow showers, but little to no stickage midday. Sometime during the afternoon, a cold east wind will arrive. This will cause temperatures to fall back into the low 30s and eventually the 20s. Expect accumulating snow between Wednesday late afternoon and early Thursday.

The big question that everyone has been asking: how much snow will we see in the lowlands west of the Cascades? There will be a low pressure system just to our west, with showers pinwheeling around it. Some of our highest resolution computer models are depicting organized bands of snow (steadier snow) developing Wednesday evening. This could lead to large swaths of the lowlands (and even the coast) picking up 3-5 inches of snow. For the areas that see more showery conditions, expect closer to a dusting to a couple inches. Snow totals will vary quite a bit from city to city. Having said that, all of us need to be prepared for frozen roads by Thursday morning with lows dropping into the 20s.

Our weather will quickly dry out Thursday, but it’ll be cold out there! Highs will barely climb above freezing, with lows dropping into the low 20s and teens. A gusty east wind will make it feel colder than our thermometers are reading. Sunshine during the afternoon should help to thaw roads out a bit, but some could freeze back up Thursday night.

The next round of showers will arrive Sunday, and could very well fall in the form of wet snow early in the day.

Have a great Tuesday!

