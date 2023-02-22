1 injured in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in North Portland left one person injured Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

North Precinct officers responded to the call on the 7400 block of North Interstate Avenue just after 9 a.m. They arrived to find one person shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Police said they have not yet made any arrests.

