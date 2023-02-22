1 injured in North Portland shooting

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A shooting in North Portland left one person injured Wednesday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

North Precinct officers responded to the call on the 7400 block of North Interstate Avenue just after 9 a.m. They arrived to find one person shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and is expected to recover.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. Police said they have not yet made any arrests.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

