15-year-old boy in serious condition after Hillsboro stabbing; 2 teens arrested

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenage boys were arrested Tuesday night after a stabbing that injured another teen boy, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were called out to an assault in the 800 block of Southeast 67th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. Police said he remains in serious condition.

Police said the suspects, two 16-year-old boys, were found and taken into custody without incident. They were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center in Portland.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by police at this time.

