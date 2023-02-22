22-year-old Salem man dies after falling from cliff at Cougar Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man died after he fell off a cliff in the Cougar Reservoir area on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report that a man had fallen off a cliff between the Aufderheide Highway and Cougar Reservoir, near the Terwilliger Hot Springs. Rescue crews arrived and were able to see the man lying motionless on the ground at the bottom of a cliff.

Due to the extreme terrain, the sheriff’s office said rescuers were not able to immediately reach him.

SEE ALSO: Portland man sharing his adoption journey to inspire others

When more rescue crews arrived, they used ropes to rappel down the cliff and determined the man, a 22-year-old from the Salem area, had died. His name is not being released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the man’s fall was likely accidental.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.