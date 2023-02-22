‘Armed person’ on Lane Community College campus triggers lockdown

EUEGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Lane Community College is on lockdown after reports of an “armed person” on campus Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lane Co. Sheriff’s Office and the college website.

At about 2 p.m., deputies responded to the main campus, but said no shots have been fired as of that time.

At 3 p.m., the college website announced that all remaining classes Wednesday have been cancelled, and warned people to not come to campus.

“Those on campus should remain sheltered in place,” the website says. “Do not exit buildings until directed by law enforcement.”

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

