CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Some of us will be sledding in the lowlands by Thursday morning. Others? Just a dusting
Breadson John.
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland
snow forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm impacting Cascades and Coast Range
Elwha River Bridge
Foot found in NW Washington belongs to missing woman

Latest News

Holly Piper, 16, and William “Dylan” Usry, 18
Amber Alert issued for missing Tennessee teen
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Chad Loshbaugh, 51, of Albany, New York, and his son diverted their vacation plans, Wednesday,...
Jimmy Carter receives accolades from afar, and right at home
Investigators believe Moses is connected to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal...
TV news employee, 9-year-old girl fatally shot at scene of earlier homicide