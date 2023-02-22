Fire & law enforcement train on hazardous materials safety

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Several local fire and law enforcement agencies joined the Oregon National Guard Tuesday for a hazardous materials drill.

Crews practiced for several scenarios including an illegal drug lab with potentially toxic substances.

The local crews said this type of training is essential in keeping people safe and supporting various investigations.

“Skills practice to sample for hazardous material that we might find in residences or commercial occupances and the safest ways to collect them and preserve evidence for law enforcement - should they need them in the future,” said Jason Cunningham of the Portland Fire Department.

Fire crews also learned to practice hazard mitigation, field analysis and how to operate special equipment. The regional hazmat teams respond to a number of different incidents involving spills or leaks of chemicals, fuels and other substances.

In 2022, the regional hazmat teams responded to 26 cases across the state.

