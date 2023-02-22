Firefighters find remains in Bend motorhome fire

Fire damages Bend RV
Fire damages Bend RV(Bend Fire Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:48 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Bend Fire Department found biological remains in a motorhome fire early Wednesday morning.

Several people called to report the fire along Stevens Road, at about 3:30 a.m., on their way to work. Firefighters arrived to find the motorhome completely on fire.

Crews quickly put out the fire and stopped it from spreading to nearby power poles and brush. No one was found around the motorhome at the time.

Fire crews found biological remains in the home but, because of the burns and the damage, they could not tell who or what the remains belonged to.

As the sun came up, the owner of the motorhome came back and fire crews discovered that it was a large dog that had died in the fire.

BFD said the fire started from a propane heater left unattended in the camper. The losses of the motorhome and its content totaled about $4,000.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Some of us will be sledding in the lowlands by Thursday morning. Others? Just a dusting
Breadson John.
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland
snow forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm impacting Cascades and Coast Range
Highway 212 crash involving two cars
2 hospitalized after crash on Hwy 212 in Damascus

Latest News

KPTV File Image
1 injured in North Portland shooting
Fire & law enforcement train on hazardous materials safety
Fire & law enforcement train on hazardous materials safety
Creston U.S Post Office
Portland man sentenced to federal prison for assaulting postal employee
Portland documentarian plans to tell story of self-discovery