Firefighters find remains in Bend motorhome fire

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Bend Fire Department found biological remains in a motorhome fire early Wednesday morning.

Several people called to report the fire along Stevens Road, at about 3:30 a.m., on their way to work. Firefighters arrived to find the motorhome completely on fire.

Crews quickly put out the fire and stopped it from spreading to nearby power poles and brush. No one was found around the motorhome at the time.

Fire crews found biological remains in the home but, because of the burns and the damage, they could not tell who or what the remains belonged to.

As the sun came up, the owner of the motorhome came back and fire crews discovered that it was a large dog that had died in the fire.

BFD said the fire started from a propane heater left unattended in the camper. The losses of the motorhome and its content totaled about $4,000.

