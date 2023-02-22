First Alert Live Blog: Afternoon/evening forcasts brings worries

Wednesday, February 22nd

11:00 a.m.

FOX 12′s Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelson is “very nervous about the late afternoon/evening/overnight forecast. That’s because several models continue to insist we get a real “snow storm” late this afternoon through tonight.”

If you want to play it extra safe, Nelson recommends you get home in the next few hours and avoid being on the road this evening.

I agree with Mark. If you don't have to be at work this afternoon/eve, play it safe and head home early. The *potential* exists for bands of steady snow developing late today. Check out his blog post below. Feel better, Chief! #Portland #PDX #ORwx #WAwx https://t.co/UHvJfI34Bu — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) February 22, 2023

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the lowlands west of the Cascades and the coastal range. Several places in Oregon and Southwest Washington are already seeing multiple inches of snow.

