First Alert Live Blog: Afternoon/evening forcasts brings worries

Photos take at The Fishery on the Columbia River. Ainsworth State Park exit (exit 35). Snow...
Photos take at The Fishery on the Columbia River. Ainsworth State Park exit (exit 35). Snow measuring over 3” in many places. Light snow continues to fall at 11am.(Viewer: Suzi Beer)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:20 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday, February 22nd

11:00 a.m.

FOX 12′s Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelson is “very nervous about the late afternoon/evening/overnight forecast. That’s because several models continue to insist we get a real “snow storm” late this afternoon through tonight.”

If you want to play it extra safe, Nelson recommends you get home in the next few hours and avoid being on the road this evening.

SEE ALSO: Wednesday morning: Forecast on track so far, but snowy models stressing out forecasters

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for the lowlands west of the Cascades and the coastal range. Several places in Oregon and Southwest Washington are already seeing multiple inches of snow.

SEE ALSO: First Alert Weather Day: Lowlands west of the Cascades

