First Alert: ODOT crews preparing for snowy conditions

By Anna Katayama
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The forecast calls for enough snow to make driving difficult in some areas of Portland. Road crews are on standby ready to drop gravel and plow should conditions take a turn for the worse.

Crews are mostly concerned about the higher elevation areas of the city. They say portions of West Burnside and much of Skyline Boulevard are at 1000 feet in elevation and Multnomah Village and Mt. Tabor are at about 500 feet – these areas will likely see much different driving conditions than other parts of the city.  

Dylan Rivera from the Portland Bureau of Transportation says crews will likely use the same strategy they used the last time it snowed. 

“The roads where we had applied the road salt at that right time when you had the first sign of precipitation coming down, Skyline, Burnside, Germantown, they were clear, they remained very drivable,” Rivera says.

ODOT is keeping an eye on the freeways too. It’s still dealing with a shortage of snow plow drivers so it will be doing the best it can with that limitation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

