Snow begins piling up on Mt. Hood

MT. HOOD Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the Cascades on Tuesday, with lots of snow coming down all day in places like Government Camp.

While the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the area, lots of people went up the mountain anyway to enjoy the fresh snow.

“Just because you have all-wheel drive doesn’t mean your car is going to be super good in the snow,” says Kyle Malott. “Having good tires is just as important.”

With other resorts like Mount Hood Meadows and the lifts at Timberline Lodge closed due to the weather, families opted to spend the day at Timberline Summit Pass to ski and snowboard in the fresh snow.

“We went to Skibowl and it was closed!” says Maggie Jennings. “Wasn’t even on the website so we came here to teach this little guy over here how to snowboard for the first time.”

Lots of novice skiers hit the slopes with their parents Tuesday -- Martin Hidalgo says the powdery snow makes for perfect practice conditions.

“Skiing with that snow is the best so for tomorrow, we’re quite excited actually because it’s going to allow us, everyone to progress really well,” says Hidalgo.

Hidalgo and his family just moved to Portland from the Netherlands and say they’ve been waiting for snow accumulation like this - and it came just in time for their little one’s special day.

“There is a birthday today! Emma is four years old today,” Hidalgo says. “Last year we were skiing in Austria so same conditions just different continent.”

