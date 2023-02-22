First Alert Weather Day: Lowlands West of the Cascades

Good morning! We’ve declared today a First Alert Weather Day for the lowlands west of the Cascades (including the coastline). Temperatures are starting off at least several degrees above freezing near sea level, and closer to freezing in our local hills around 500-1,000 ft. We’ve had scattered mixed showers passing through overnight and early this morning, which has lead to some dustings here and there. More significant snow has accumulated above 1,000 feet where the cooler temperatures reside.

Today’s forecast remains very challenging. A low pressure system will develop right along the coast. Snow totals will really depend on how quickly this system drifts south. During the day, most of the coastline and our western valleys will climb into the upper 30s and 40s. Any snow showers or mixed showers will quickly melt on roads below 1,000 feet. Conditions will go downhill between the mid afternoon and evening. The low pressure system will start to draw the wind offshore. That colder east wind will drop temperatures into the mid to low 30s. This system will also pinwheel snow showers over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Our most reliable computer models are at odds, which is unusual the day of a winter weather event. As of early this morning, the snowfall potential ranges between a dusting to 5+ inches of snow. If the low pressure system moves too far south by this evening, that bullseye of snow will likely focus south of the metro area (central Willamette Valley & areas nearby). If the system stalls farther north, then the heavier snow bands will focus over the northern Willamette Valley & interior southwest Washington. Bottom line: we all need to be prepared for at least some snow to accumulate between this evening and Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall below freezing, so anything that accumulates will stick. Most of our roads will be frozen during the Thursday morning commute.

Snow showers should gradually wind down Thursday morning, leading to a drier remainder of the day. It will be quite cold though, with morning lows in the 20s and daytime highs in the 30s. The east wind will make it feel even colder than that. As sunshine emerges, a lot of the roads will thaw out. There should be some improvements in the Coast Range, as well as the Cascade Foothills (slushy roads). However, I’d plan for mainly packed snow through tomorrow over the Cascade Passes.

We have some very cold nights coming later this week. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature lows in the upper teens and low 20s. Friday night into Saturday morning won’t be much different. Daytime highs will gradually warm back up later in the week. Expect our next round of precipitation to arrive early Sunday. Initially, we will see *at least* a wintry mix, but most of that should switch over to rain showers during the day. We’ll focus more on the weekend forecast once we get through today.

Stay safe out there today, and have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.