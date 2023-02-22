Low-income seniors in Tigard fight to keep their homes

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - It’s a battle to keep rent affordable.

Since 1991, Woodspring Apartments in Tigard has been classified as section 42 housing for low-income seniors. But in 2021, all 172 units at the complex received a letter from the property owner, Hamilton Zanze, that said in 2024, the complex would no longer be classified as affordable housing. Now seniors living at Woodspring said they have no choice but to fight rents raising to market price, or they risk becoming homeless.

Lois Keck is leading the charge. She’s lived at Woodspring for two decades and at 80 years old, never thought she would be fighting for her home.

“I’m frustrated, I’m angry because this just shouldn’t be happening,” Keck said.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri

Keck said in the letter from the San Francisco investment firm that owns her apartment, the company said they would not be renewing a 30-year tax credit that kept the complex affordable for seniors over the age of 55. In 2024, Keck’s rent will jump from $1,100 per month to nearly $2,000. A price she cannot afford.

“We have aggressively lobbied Hamilton Zanze,” Keck said. “They said they understand the need of needing a place to go, however, their actions don’t support those words.”

So she and her neighbors took their frustration to the Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday. Some held signs that said ‘keep seniors housed,’ while others spoke during public comment. Keck said there is a lot of anxiety because no one knows what will happen next.

“A lot of our people are really afraid they might have to live in their cars and that’s the truth, it’s not an exaggeration,” Keck said.

Margot Black, a housing advocate who’s worked with those in the Tri-County area looking for affordable housing was one of the speakers Tuesday. She said the county could have done more to help the seniors at Woodspring.

“The county could pass a county-wide relocation policy saying anyone in expiring affordable housing, you get a $10,000 relocation check for rent increases about five percent,” Black said. “We saw it in Portland and it stopped those rent increases.”

SEE ALSO: At least 3 killed in avalanche in western Washington

Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington said the county did everything it could to help. For example, the county launched a website for the Woodspring community to see their options through the ‘Short-term Assistance for Tenants with Expiring Affordability Program.” But since the county doesn’t own the apartment complex, Harrington said there’s nothing legally from stopping Hamilton Zanze from doing what they want.

“We in government only have so much funding to invest with interested properties to see if they are willing to sell their properties to us so that we can continue to provide affordable housing,” Harrington said.

FOX 12 did reach out to Hamilton Zanze for comment and they claim they are working on a statement. FOX 12 is still waiting for a statement. But while the battle continues, Keck said she and her neighbors will not back down.

“For whatever time I have left, I want to make it count,” Keck said. “Not just for me but for all of my friends.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.