Caught on Camera: Man fights off attempted carjacker in Hazel Dell

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:27 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAZEL DELL Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after an attempted carjacking in Hazel Dell on Tuesday.

Deputies say a man was filling the air in his car’s tires at the ampm at 609 NE 99th Street around 11:45 a.m. when a man dressed in a black hooded shirt and black face mask approached.

According to the CCSO, when the man moved to the passenger side, the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and began backing up. The car’s owner quickly jumped into the passenger seat and a struggle ensued, ending in the suspect running off northbound after being struck in the face.

The sheriff’s office says a containment was set up and a K9 was deployed to track the suspect but the man remains on the run.

Deputies report the man is a white male and came from the area of the 99th Street Transit Center, located at 9700 NE 7th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanya Johnson at 360-600-1505.

