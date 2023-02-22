Man found dead inside Happy Valley apartment fire was murdered, police say

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was found murdered inside an apartment that was on fire in Happy Valley last week.

Just after 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious death at the site of a fire at the Avana at Happy Valley Apartments on SE Causey Ave in Happy Valley.

Minutes earlier, crews from Clackamas Fire District #1 had responded to the complex to fight an apartment fire at Building F. While extinguishing the blaze, fire crews discovered the body of a person at the scene and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office detectives and CSI personnel responded.

The victim was later identified as Jeremy Paul Kellogg, 35, of Portland. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined that Kellogg died of homicidal violence.

Jeremy Kellogg was known to frequent the City of Portland downtown area and sometimes went by the nickname “Billy.”

CCSO detectives are asking the public for tips as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information or who noticed any suspicious activity at Building F of the Avana at Happy Valley Apartments on or around Thursday, Feb. 16 is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line -- by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip . Please reference CCSO Case # 23-003463.

