Man, woman identified in Wilsonville police shooting on Valentine’s Day

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities have identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville that sent two to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14 after a patrol car marked a 2006 Lincoln Town Car as stolen. According to officials, a deputy then confirmed the car as stolen before attempting a traffic stop.

Eventually, the car came to a stop near the intersection of SW Wilsonville Road and SW Town Center Loop East in Wilsonville.

According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, one of the suspects, identified as Brandon Nicholas Gilpin, 29, of Florida, and Felisha Marie Cunningham, 34, of Tennessee, opened fire on police immediately after being stopped.

Deputies returned fire, hitting both Gilpin and Cunningham, according to county attorneys. Both suspects were removed from the car and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, Cunningham was released from the hospital Tuesday and is being arraigned on two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Gilpin remains in the hospital.

As is standard protocol, all three involved deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

