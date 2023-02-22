Man, woman identified in Wilsonville police shooting on Valentine’s Day

There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas...
There's a massive law enforcement presence in Wilsonville on Tuesday Feb. 14 where Clackamas County deputies have a Lincoln sedan surrounded, windows shot out, and a hand gun on the trunk.(KPTV / Connor McCarthy)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) – Authorities have identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Wilsonville that sent two to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 14 after a patrol car marked a 2006 Lincoln Town Car as stolen. According to officials, a deputy then confirmed the car as stolen before attempting a traffic stop.

Eventually, the car came to a stop near the intersection of SW Wilsonville Road and SW Town Center Loop East in Wilsonville.

SEE ALSO: Oregon State Fire Marshal announces $2.7 million for wildfire risk reduction

According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, one of the suspects, identified as Brandon Nicholas Gilpin, 29, of Florida, and Felisha Marie Cunningham, 34, of Tennessee, opened fire on police immediately after being stopped.

Deputies returned fire, hitting both Gilpin and Cunningham, according to county attorneys. Both suspects were removed from the car and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, Cunningham was released from the hospital Tuesday and is being arraigned on two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Gilpin remains in the hospital.

As is standard protocol, all three involved deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Portland man says cryptocurrency scam destroyed his life
Fire damages historic diner, firefighters to cut through roof to reach flames
Fire damages historic Portland diner, firefighters cut through roof to reach flames
Wx Blog
Well-advertised cold snap arrives Wednesday night; snow chance continues for lowest elevations too
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland
snow forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm impacting Cascades and Coast Range

Latest News

First Alert: ODOT crews preparing for snowy conditions
First Alert: Snow begins piling up on Mt. Hood
Police say Jeremy Paul Kellogg, 35, of Portland was found dead inside an apartment fire in...
Man found dead inside Happy Valley apartment fire was murdered, police say
Man found dead inside Happy Valley apartment fire was murdered, police say