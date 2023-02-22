Oregon Humane Society awards people and pets with ‘Diamond Collar Awards’

By FOX 12 Staff
Feb. 21, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Both animals and people were honored Tuesday for their exceptionalism at the annual Oregon Humane Society Diamond Collar Awards.

According to the humane society, the recipients were recognized for an array of qualities including compassion, tenacity, kindness and vision. This was the first in-person award ceremony since Feb. 2020.

“This year’s Diamond Collar Award winners are truly inspiring,” said Sharon Harmon, OHS President and CEO. “Each honoree is a great reminder of the compassion of incredible people and pets in our community.”

  • Ali Peterson: Through her work with Fences for Fido, Ali has fostered new partnerships with the community of Warm Springs. Link to video about Ali Peterson.
  • Oregon Donkey Sanctuary Northwest: Co-founders Jim and Rhonda created a sanctuary for the “forgotten equine” and helped develop programs where donkeys provide therapy. Link to video about Oregon Donkey Sanctuary Northwest.
  • Rusty: A dog who stole the heart of his foster and, after being nursed back to health, returned the favor in an unexpected way. Link to video about Rusty the Dog.
  • Rocky: From timid shelter dog to hero, OHS Salem Campus alum, Rocky, rescued a young girl during a day at the beach. Link to video about Rocky the dog.
  • Subaru of America: Longtime partner of Oregon Humane Society, Subaru of America continues to show their commitment to helping shelter animals. Link to video about Subaru of America.

Retired Senator Peter Courtney also received a “Diamond Collar Lifetime Achievement Award” for his work in public service and commitment to legislation protecting animals, the humane society said.

