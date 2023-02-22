Oregon Justice Center report condemns ShotSpotter tech

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A new report from the Oregon Justice Resource Center highlights what they claim would be the highly negative impacts if Portland implements the gunshot detection technology known as “ShotSpotter.”

Recently city leaders opened up a competitive bidding process that would potentially bring a gunshot detection pilot program to the city.

A new report argues it’s a tool that brings an increased police presence to neighborhoods with little to show for it in the end.

FOX 12 spoke to one of the authors tonight, Amanda Lamb with the OJRC who told us ShotSpotter and other programs like it put civil rights at risk for the community members. Lamb says data on its use in other cities shows officers use gunshot detections as a means to be heavy-handed in enforcement and perform unconstitutional searches

Lamb says it could also compromise privacy because the microphones that record continuously can pick up street-level noise including conversations, which lambs says is a violation of Oregon law that requires two-party consent

“It’s not effective at actually helping improve community safety in any way shape or form so other jurisdictions that have implemented ShotSpotter have found no increase in arrest no increase in case closures and no decrease in homicide or gun-related violence,” Lamb says. “What they do see is a significant increase in police workload.”

Lamb says Portland police response times have slowed in recent years and this would overload an already overburdened and unstaffed department.

In the meantime, ShotSpotter defends its technology as have many other law enforcement agencies across the country in dozens of major cities that use it, who’ve said it’s an important crime-fighting tool that detects gunshots, down to the number of rounds and potential crimes in progress, that often go unreported

Lamb argues Portland needs solutions tailored to the needs of this community.

