Portland man sharing his adoption journey to inspire others

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A local adoptee has been on a journey of self-discovery, which has led him to finding more family and more love than he thought possible.

Now, he’s on a mission to share his story to inspire others. He tells FOX 12 there were many times along the way he felt defeated, so he wants to spread his message of hope by sharing his life story.

Malachi Hopkins said he’s working on a docuseries.

“I’m working on an African-American success adoption story,” Malachi Hopkins said.

That story -- is his own.

“I was born right here in Portland, Oregon, specifically North Portland. I was adopted when I was a baby,” Malachi said.

His adoptive parents said it was love at first sight.

“He looks at the picture and he says, ‘oh, he does look like us.’ And that was it,” Wanda Hopkins, Malachi’s adoptive mom, said.

His adoptive parents said they’ve always supported his curiosity to connect with his biological family.

“I don’t think you should ever keep someone away from their family, period,” Stanley Hopkins, Malachi’s adoptive dad, said.

Malachi said DNA genetic testing helped him connect with family on both sides. And sadly, he learned his biological parents had passed away. But it turns out his dad’s family was closer than he could ever imagine.

“My granny, my dad’s mom, lives right down the street from me, literally,” Malachi said.

They welcomed him with open arms.

“I was very excited. I was overwhelmed, I was happy, I was crying.” Capreshe Tarrant, Malachi’s sister, said.

“I think I light up when Malachi comes around,” Opal Broadous, Malachi’s grandmother, said. “Malachi looks just like him.”

Malachi said he’d already started sharing his story.

“I have a mini fire reel that I created. I submitted it to a Netflix competition a few years ago and out of like 13,000 people, I came in fourth place,” Malachi said.

And said he’s working on the documentary of his life to empower other adoptees.

“To help them start this journey and tell them, you don’t have to be afraid,” Malachi said.

Malachi said he hopes kickstarting his project will catch the attention of a major network once again. But for now, he’s funding it himself, so if you want to be a part of helping Malachi tell his story, check out his GoFundMe here.

