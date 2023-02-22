Portland Parks & Rec to replace older light posts in 12 city parks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation will be removing and replacing light poles in 12 city parks.

During a system-wide review of 1,000 light poles in Portland parks, PF&R says it identified 243 that have structural issues that may pose a life and safety hazard to the public and must be removed.

SEE ALSO: Portland man sharing his adoption journey to inspire others

“Portlanders love their parks, and as the new Parks Commissioner, and someone who grew up in Portland, I’m dedicated to ensuring all Portlanders can safely gather, exercise, and enjoy the outdoors in their neighborhood park. I know Portlanders don’t want to see equipment removals or closures in our parks,” Commissioner Dan Ryan said. “The park system we enjoy today is the result of repeated investment by Portland voters through a series of bonds to address capital maintenance needs like this light pole replacement project. I will work with PP&R and community partners to explore funding to replace light poles as quickly as possible and to support the bureau’s Sustainable Future effort to ensure we and future generations have the park system we need in Portland.”

Work to remove light poles is expected to begin Wednesday, Feb. 22.

PF&R says the light poles being removed include:

12 of 16 at Colonel Summers Park

73 of 78 at Irving Park

4 of 20 at Ladd Circle Park

5 of 9 at Lair Hill Park

6 of 17 at Montavilla Park

18 of 22 at Mt. Scott Park

81 of 216 at Mt. Tabor Park

1 of 1 at Rose City Golf Course

17 of 23 at Sellwood Park

14 of 17 at Sellwood Riverfront Park

8 of 25 at Woodstock Park

4 of 6 at Wallace Park

PP&R redirected $5 million from already budgeted major maintenance funding to remove the light poles and begin the partial replacement process. PF&R says the project is currently estimated to cost $15 million.

PP&R says it does not currently have sufficient funding to replace all light poles in the park system.

To help ensure park rules are being followed at night, PP&R will prioritize visits by Park Rangers in the affected parks during the project.

For more information about the project, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.