Portland Public Schools holds discussion for campus safety and security

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Public Schools Board of Education held a work session Tuesday evening discussing physical safety and security in schools.

”This is a complex set of issues that are multi-dimensional,” said Superintendent Guadalupe Guerro. “We’ve made great gains in a lot of preventative measures. There are probably additional steps that we can take so it’s important to keep talking and that’s what we are doing here this evening.”

Board members also heard responses from students and campus staff gathered from focus groups. Several questions were asked, like ‘Do you feel safe at school? Why or why not’ and ‘How has gun violence impacted you and your school community’?

“I don’t think students are necessarily unified on this issue, it’s different for everyone, but I think it’s important to share that a lot of students really have these big concerns, especially regarding SROs,” said Byronie McMahon, the Student Representative for PPS. “I think what was really left out was students also have a variety of concerns. It’s not just about law enforcement, It’s not just about their physical safety. There are so many things that play into what school safety is and I think limiting the conversation to do we have them in classrooms or not, which is too easy of an answer to encompass how we solve the issue of student safety. As we continue to work with these outside organizations and continue to explore how we solve student safety, how do we make sure students stay involved in that process?”

One of the main topics of discussion was the possible return of SROs, or School Resource Officers, to campuses. One of the questions asked in the focus groups was ‘What should or could be the purpose of a relationship with law enforcement?’ Board members had mixed opinions on the topic.

“We are going to continue to have these conversations including with our educators to make sure we hear the wide perspectives that do exist in our communities,” said Superintendent Guerrero.

This was one of two work sessions focusing on physical safety and security in PPS schools. PPS says it will continue to host focus groups and is working to schedule a time to speak with the teacher’s union and families. Later this week, the district is also hosting a student summit where students can speak directly to the board.

