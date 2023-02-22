Salem man faces federal prison after threatening violence against Robinhood employees on Twitter

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A Salem man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using Twitter to threaten violence against employees of financial services company Robinhood, according to the justice department.

Christopher David Michalski, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communication of threats.

According to court documents, around April 14, 2022, a Robinhood employee contacted the FBI to report a series of Tweets spanning nearly a year threatening violence toward Robinhood employees, including its Chief Executive Officer and his family.

Further investigation revealed that the Twitter account used to transmit the threats, @goldshroomand1, was associated with the IP address of Michalski’s home in Salem and that several photos of firearms accompanying the threats were taken at a nearby shooting range.

On April 25, 2022, Michalski was charged by criminal complaint with interstate communication of threats. The next week, on May 4, 2022, special agents from the FBI and officers from the Salem Police Department arrested Michalski. On May 19, 2022, Michalski was indicted by a federal grand jury in Portland.

Michalski faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years’ supervised release. He will be sentenced on May 15, 2023, by U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon.

