Severe weather shelters to open in Portland due to forecasted winter weather

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Four severe weather shelters will open Wednesday evening after the City of Portland and Multnomah declared state of emergencies due to forecasted winter weather.

The FOX 12 Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures fall to freezing during the evening hours and overnight throughout much of the metro area as snow showers move through.

FOX 12 WEATHER BLOG: Wednesday forecast on track so far, but snowy models stressing out forecasters

The weather team is forecasting as little as a trace/dusting in spots west of the Cascades, but other spots could easily pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The four severe weather shelters will open at 8 p.m. Wednesday and close at 10 a.m. Thursday. Together, the shelters have capacity of nearly 500 beds:

Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Ave., Portland (corner of N. Lombard and N. Denver)

Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland

Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland

East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland

No one will be turned away from the shelters, according to the county. Free transportation to warming shelters and warm daytime locations be available by calling 2-1-1.

