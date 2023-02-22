Severe weather shelters to open in Portland due to forecasted winter weather

File image
File image(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Four severe weather shelters will open Wednesday evening after the City of Portland and Multnomah declared state of emergencies due to forecasted winter weather.

The FOX 12 Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Temperatures fall to freezing during the evening hours and overnight throughout much of the metro area as snow showers move through.

FOX 12 WEATHER BLOG: Wednesday forecast on track so far, but snowy models stressing out forecasters

The weather team is forecasting as little as a trace/dusting in spots west of the Cascades, but other spots could easily pick up 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The four severe weather shelters will open at 8 p.m. Wednesday and close at 10 a.m. Thursday. Together, the shelters have capacity of nearly 500 beds:

  • Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Ave., Portland (corner of N. Lombard and N. Denver)
  • Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland
  • Salvation Army Moore Street Gymnasium, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland
  • East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland

No one will be turned away from the shelters, according to the county. Free transportation to warming shelters and warm daytime locations be available by calling 2-1-1.

For more information about the shelters, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wx Blog
Some of us will be sledding in the lowlands by Thursday morning. Others? Just a dusting
Breadson John.
Vancouver 8-year-old missing since June found in Missouri
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland.
Neighbors say homeless moving into vacant homes in Portland
snow forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Winter storm impacting Cascades and Coast Range
Highway 212 crash involving two cars
2 hospitalized after crash on Hwy 212 in Damascus

Latest News

Photos take at The Fishery on the Columbia River. Ainsworth State Park exit (exit 35). Snow...
First Alert Live Blog: Afternoon/evening forcasts brings worries
KPTV File Image
1 injured in North Portland shooting
Fire damages Bend RV
Firefighters find remains in Bend motorhome fire
Lane County Sheriff's Office
22-year-old Salem man dies after falling from cliff at Cougar Reservoir