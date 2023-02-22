Sheriff’s Deputy injured in crash

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Clark County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was seriously injured in a crash Wednesday morning.

The deputy was driving, on his way back from a training, along Washougal River Road near Salmon Falls Road at around 10 a.m. when they got into a crash. CCSO does not yet know the details of the crash.

The crash was serious enough to bring four emergency agencies, including Camas Washougal Fire Department, Vancouver Fire Department, East County Fire and Rescue, and Skamania Fire, and use heavy extrication tools to get the deputy out of the patrol car.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

